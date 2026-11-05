Shin Min-a, Lee Jin-uk to appear in upcoming romance drama

Actress Shin Min-a poses at a Disney+ event in western Seoul on Nov. 3. YONHAP

Shin Min-a and Lee Jin-uk play former lovers reunited after 12 years in MBC's upcoming romance drama "Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays" (translated).

Actors Shin Min-a and Lee Jin-uk will portray a couple who reunite after a breakup in an upcoming romance drama set to premiere in the first half of next year, its broadcaster said Thursday.

Set in a restaurant that only opens on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, the series follows the love, forgiveness and growth of its lead characters, according to MBC.

The Korean title of the series is "Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays" (translated).

Shin portrays Eun-soo, who reunites with a boyfriend she broke up with 12 years ago, while Lee appears as the chef of the restaurant and Eun-soo's former boyfriend.

The series also features Teo Yoo as Eun-soo's husband, a business executive.

Joo Hyun, known for JTBC drama "The World of the Married" (2020), based on the BBC series "Doctor Foster" (2015-17) penned the upcoming drama, while director Jung Dong-yoon of the sports drama "Stove League" (2019-20) helmed the series.





Yonhap