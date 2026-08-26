SF9 marks 10 years together with second album ‘Tenacity’ — in pictures

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Katseye lands 4 songs on Hot 100
Katseye placed four tracks on Billboard's Hot 100 as its EP “Wild” claimed the group's first No. 1 on the Billboard 200.
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Tomorrow X Together's Hueningkai tops fan poll for summer stage presence
Hueningkai won Picnic's global fan poll for the artist whose stage performance shines even brighter in hot weather, edging out Riize's Anton.
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G-Dragon invites veterans’ descendants, public servants to Big Bang 20th-anniversary concerts
G-Dragon donated tickets for descendants of Korean War veterans and independence patriots, along with correctional officers, at Big Bang’s Goyang concerts.
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Greenfinch finds a summer snack
An Oriental greenfinch feeds on sunflower seeds in Suwon, Gyeonggi, as Korea records nearly twice its average number of heat wave days.