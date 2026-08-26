SF9 poses for photographers during a press showcase for its second full-length album "Tenacity" at Cube Convention Center in western Seoul on Aug. 26.

SF9 marks 10 years together with second album ‘Tenacity’ — in pictures

The group introduces lead track "Without Wings" and reflects on a decade together at a press showcase in Seoul.

DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ
DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ DIGITAL REPORTER
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SF9 introduced its second full-length album "Tenacity" during a press showcase at Cube Convention Center in western Seoul on Wednesday. The album comes as the group celebrates its 10th anniversary.


Take a look at the highlights from SF9's press showcase below.

 

SF9 kicks off the showcase with a photo call

SF9 poses for photographers during a press showcase for its second full-length album "Tenacity" at Cube Convention Center in western Seoul on Aug. 26.
The members of SF9 gather for photos during a press showcase for "Tenacity" at Cube Convention Center in western Seoul on Aug. 26.
SF9 smiles for the cameras during a press showcase for its second full-length album "Tenacity" at Cube Convention Center in western Seoul on Aug. 26.
The members strike a pose for photographers during SF9's press showcase for "Tenacity" at Cube Convention Center in western Seoul on Aug. 26.
The members of SF9 gather for photos during a press showcase for "Tenacity" at Cube Convention Center in western Seoul on Aug. 26.


BY DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ [gp.daniela@joongang.co.kr]

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