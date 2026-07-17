Seventeen's Wonwoo to unveil solo track 'Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter' on Friday

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K-pop album exports hit record high of $257.48 million in first half of year
K-pop album exports reached $257.48 million from January to June, up 125 percent from a year earlier, driven in part by BTS's fifth studio album, "Arirang."
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BTS's V tops fan poll for K-pop's best 'scene stealer'
Picnic poll recognizes his influence across music, fashion, advertising and global brand partnerships
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Who is IU?
From a little-known solo singer to one of Korea's most celebrated entertainers, IU has built a career spanning chart-topping music, acclaimed acting and award-winning songwriting.
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K-pop group or not, Katseye says diversity is its greatest strength
The HYBE-Geffen girl group says the genre's zeal and community transcend borders as it builds global momentum ahead of its new EP and sold-out tour.