Seventeen's Wonwoo to unveil solo track 'Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter' on Friday

The release, which will drop on his birthday, will come while the singer is still serving his mandatory military duty.

Seventeen member Wonwoo will release a new song to celebrate his birthday while serving his mandatory military duty, his agency Pledis Entertainment said Friday.

The singer will release “Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter” at 6 p.m. Friday, along with a Japanese version of the track.

The song reflects on the cherished memories of spending the four seasons with a loved one. It is his first solo track in a year since “Gogae,” which was also released on his birthday last year.

Wonwoo debuted as a member of boy band Seventeen in May 2015 under Pledis Entertainment, which was acquired by HYBE in 2020. The group is known for hits such as “Very Nice” (2016), “Hot” (2022), “Super” (2023) and “Cheers to Youth” (2024).

The singer began his mandatory military duty as a social service worker in April and is set to finish on Jan. 2, 2027.





BY LEE TAE-HEE [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]





