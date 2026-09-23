Seventeen's new unit of Jeonghan, Joshua to debut with 'Dreamscape'

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Astro’s Yoon San-ha named K-pop artist fans think best fits a webtoon lead
Astro's Yoon San-ha was voted the K-pop artist fans think is best suited to play a webtoon lead, topping Picnic's poll ahead of Plave's Yejun and Stray Kids' Hyunjin.
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Oneus opens a new chapter with ‘First Light’
The five-member group returns with its first EP under a new agency and its first full release since leader Seoho completed military service.
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'I kept my promise!': Hong Kong wushu athlete makes good on gold medal pledge to EXO’s Kai
Lydia Sham Hui-yu fulfilled her promise to Kai by winning Hong Kong’s first Asian Games wushu gold since 2010.
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'Now the world's watching': Soldier behind viral Kendrick Lamar cover talks inspiration, appropriation and ambition
A viral military performance by aspiring rapper Kober has drawn global interest, but also renewed questions over hip-hop in Korea and cultural context.