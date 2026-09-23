Seventeen's new unit of Jeonghan, Joshua to debut with 'Dreamscape'

Members of boy band Seventeen pose for photograph during an event for their album release in western Seoul on April 29. YONHAP

Jeonghan and Joshua will debut their new Seventeen unit with the EP “Dreamscape” on Oct. 19.

Boy band Seventeen's vocalists Jeonghan and Joshua will launch the group's new unit with their first EP, “Dreamscape,” next month, the group's agency said Wednesday.

Pledis Entertainment said “Dreamscape,” set for release Oct. 19, portrays a “dreamlike realm” in which two notions of dreaming — unconscious fantasies that surface during sleep and the ideals people pursue in waking life — endlessly intertwine and collide.

“On the new release, Jeonghan and Joshua become dreamers, offering an audiovisual rapture through the unfamiliar beauty they discover at the point where the boundaries of the two dreams dissolve,” Pledis Entertainment said in a release.





Yonhap



