Seventeen's Joshua releases 'Baby Come Home' in Chinese and English

Joshua’s new digital single arrives in Chinese with WeiBird and in English as a solo performance.

Joshua of boy band Seventeen on Tuesday released “Baby Come Home,” an individual digital single presented in both Chinese and English.

The two-track release came out at 1 p.m., with the Chinese-language version featuring award-winning Taiwanese singer-songwriter WeiBird, while the English version is performed solely by Joshua.

According to his agency, Pledis Entertainment, Joshua cowrote and composed the track, which is built around an acoustic guitar arrangement and a warm, understated melody.

Joshua's collaboration with WeiBird on the Chinese version adds a new layer to the song, which centers on the theme of becoming a place where someone can always return.

The English-language version features Joshua's calm, lyrical vocals that convey the same message of steadfast companionship.





Yonhap