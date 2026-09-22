Seventeen's Joshua releases 'Baby Come Home' in Chinese and English

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Actor Park Shin-hye's family grows as she welcomes daugther
Both the mother and baby are in good health after giving birth on Tuesday, according to the star’s agency.
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Twice unveils 28-song tracklist for ‘This Is For’ live album
The vinyl consists of recordings from the Seoul finale of the world tour, with hits such as “This is For” (2025) and “TT” (2016) included.
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ZeroBaseOne’s Sung Han-bin unveils schedule for first solo EP 'Dead Alive'
ZeroBaseOne’s Sung Han-bin will release his first solo EP, “Dead Alive,” on Oct. 12, following teasers for its B-side track and music video.
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Rescene sets November comeback with first physical EP in nearly a year
The rising K-pop girl group will release its new EP, “Pulse,” on Nov. 3 after chart success with “Love Attack” and “Pretty Girl.”