Seventeen subunit Jeonghan X Joshua will add a third Taipei concert on Jan. 8 after tickets for its first two Taipei Arena shows sold out.

Boy band Seventeen’s subunit Jeonghan X Joshua has added a third concert in Taipei after tickets for its first two shows sold out, its agency Pledis Entertainment said Wednesday.

The duo will now perform "Jeonghan X Joshua Journey Into [Dreaming] - Taipei" at Taipei Arena on Jan. 8 next year, in addition to the previously scheduled shows on Jan. 9 and 10.

“Journey Into [Dreaming]” concerts began with a three-day show at Inspire Arena in Incheon on Oct. 30 and Nov. 1, all of which sold out in the fan club membership presale alone, the agency said. Shows at Galaxy Arena in Macao on Dec. 11 and 12 have also sold out.

About 62,000 people attended the duo's two concerts at Belluna Dome in Saitama, Japan, on Friday and Saturday. The concerts were also screened live at 177 theaters in cities around the world, including in Korea, the United States, Singapore and Mexico. The duo has added two more concerts in Japan, as well, at K-Arena Yokohama on Jan. 13 and 14 next year.

Jeonghan X Joshua's first EP, “Dreamscape,” released in October, debuted at No. 1 on the weekly album charts of both Hanteo and Circle Chart in Korea. It also topped Oricon’s weekly combined album ranking and weekly album ranking in Japan, reached No. 2 on China’s QQ Music's weekly digital best-selling album chart and appeared on Billboard's Top Album Sales and World Albums charts.

Jeonghan and Joshua debuted as members of Seventeen under Pledis Entertainment, now one of entertainment giant HYBE’s labels, in 2015. The group has 13 members: S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon and Dino.





BY LEE JIAN [lee.jian@joongang.co.kr]