The two artists will also appear on Fuji TV's year-end music festival on Dec. 9.

Seventeen’s Jeonghan has teamed up with Japanese singer Ryosuke Yamada for a new song, Pledis Entertainment said Tuesday.

Titled “Afterglow,” the collaborative track will be released on Dec. 14.

Yamada, who had long dreamed of collaborating with an international artist, found a musical connection with Jeonghan and saw new creative possibilities in his work, which led him to propose a duet with the Seventeen member, according to Pledis Entertainment.

The two will also appear on Japanese broadcaster Fuji TV’s “2026 FNS Music Festival” — one of Japan's signature year-end music programs — on Dec. 9. It will mark Jeonghan's first appearance on the program in two years and five months, since its summer edition in 2024.

Jeonghan has previously collaborated with various Japanese artists. His solo track “Better Half (feat. Omoinotake),” released last year, featured the Japanese piano trio Omoinotake. In 2023, he and fellow Seventeen members Woozi, Mingyu and Seungkwan collaborated with Shingo Katori, a former member of the popular Japanese boy band SMAP, on the song “Betting.”

Yamada made his acting debut in 2006 with the NTV drama “Detective School Q” and has since built a successful career in both acting and music. His second full-length album, “Are You Red.Y?,” released in May, recorded the highest first-week sales in Japan among albums released by Japanese solo artists this year.





BY KIM JI-YE [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]