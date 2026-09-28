Seventeen subunit Jeonghan X Joshua to hold concerts in six cities

Ahead of the concerts, Jeonghan X Joshua is set to release its first EP "Dreamscape" on Oct. 19.

Boy band Seventeen’s subunit Jeonghan X Joshua will hold concerts in six cities in Korea and abroad, its agency Pledis Entertainment said on Monday.

The subunit, consisting of members Jeonghan and Joshua, will kick off its “Journey Into [Dreaming]” concerts with a three-day show at Inspire Arena in Incheon on Oct. 30 and Nov. 1.

The duo will then perform at Belluna Dome in Saitama, Japan, on Nov. 21 and 22, followed by concerts at Galaxy Arena in Macau on Dec. 11 and 12 and Taipei Arena in Taiwan on Jan. 9 and 10, 2027.

The subunit will return to Korea for concerts at Bexco in Busan on Jan. 30 and 31, 2027, before heading to Hong Kong for shows at AsiaWorld-Arena on Feb. 20 and 21, 2027.

Jeonghan X Joshua is set to release its first EP “Dreamscape” on Oct. 19 ahead of the concerts.

The two debuted as members of Seventeen under Pledis Entertainment, now one of HYBE’s labels, in 2015. The group has 13 members: S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon and Dino.

The band is best known for songs such as “Adore U” (2015), “Don’t Wanna Cry” (2017) and “Left & Right” (2020).





BY LEE TAE-HEE [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]