Seven NCT 127 members renew contract with SM 

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'Agent Kim Reactivated' tops Netflix's non-English weekly chart
The So Ji-sub drama stayed atop Netflix’s non-English chart for a second week with 9.1 million views and top-10 rankings in 72 countries.
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41th Golden Disc Awards to take place in Hanoi in January
Korea’s longest-running pop music awards show will be held in Vietnam for the first time in January 2027, organizers said.
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Mnet partners with Universal Music Group label for global girl group project
"Girls Planet 2027," the latest addition to Mnet's "Planet" K-pop audition show franchise, is set to premiere next year.
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BTS Jin's fan kiss trial postponed after suspect doesn't show in court
The woman is accused of kissing Jin on the cheek during a fan event in 2024. Her behavior sparked controversy due to her alleged sexual misconduct.