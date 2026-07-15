Seven NCT 127 members renew contract with SM 

Boy band NCT 127 members celebrate the subgroup's 10th anniversary. Members Doyoung and Jungwoo, currently in mandatory military service, are missing from this photo. SM ENTERTAINMENT

SM Entertainment said seven NCT 127 members renewed their contracts ahead of the group’s 10th-anniversary album and upcoming world tour.

Seven members of boy band NCT 127 — Johnny, Taeyong, Yuta, Doyoung, Jaehyun, Jungwoo and Haechan — renewed their contract with SM Entertainment, the agency said Wednesday.

"Based on the steadfast teamwork and the deep trust with the agency, we have renewed the contract with all members of NCT 127," SM Entertainment said in a release Wednesday.

"NCT 127, following its debut on July 7, 2015, has positioned itself as an artist representing K-pop thanks to the warm support and love provided by the fans. We once again thank the fans who have followed the remarkable journey."

The agency vowed to continue its support for NCT 127.

NCT 127 is a subunit of boy band NCT based in Seoul, known for its songs "Kick It" (2020),

"Walk" (2024) and "Cherry Bomb" (2017).

The band's former member Mark left both NCT and SM Entertainment on April 8, followed by WinWin on Thursday.

Members Doyoung and Jungwoo are currently undergoing their mandatory military service.

NCT 127 recently announced that it will celebrate the band's 10th anniversary with a seventh full-length album on Aug. 24 and a fifth world tour, "Redline."

The tour, titled "Neo City - The Redline," will kick off with a three-day concert at the KSPO Dome in Songpa District, southern Seoul, from Sept. 18 to 20. The band will perform in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Oct. 3; Hong Kong on Oct. 10 and 11; Singapore on Oct. 18; Bangkok on Oct. 31 and Nov. 1; and Taipei, Taiwan, on Jan. 2, 2027. Additional cities will be announced through the group's social media accounts.





BY CHO YONG-JUN [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]