Seven directors to unveil AI short films at Seoul Independent Film Festival

As part of a project for the Seoul Independent Film Festival's "AI Cinema Special" section, seven filmmakers each collaborated with AI creators to produce a short film.

Seven short films created using generative AI will be screened at this year’s Seoul Independent Film Festival (SIFF), which runs from Nov. 25 to Dec. 4.

Directors Lee Myung-se, Shin Youn-shick, Jang Cheol-soo, Ahn Sang-hoon, Park Sin-woo, Jo Ba-reun and Kim Da-min each collaborated with AI creators to produce a short film as part of a project organized for the festival’s “AI Cinema Special” section.

SIFF, which has long highlighted experiential Korean cinema, launched the project to explore the creative possibilities borne from using generative AI.

“We believe that AI can serve as a meaningful assistant in the creative process rather than replace existing creators,” said Kim Dong-hyun, the executive director of the festival, at a press conference on Wednesday. “We also believe that the adoption of new technologies, including efforts to reduce production costs […] is influencing the number of films being produced.”

The program puts established film directors at the center of the creative process and tasks them with using the technology to expand their works’ visual expression.

The synopsis of “I AM” — an AI short film by Lee, known for directing “Duelist” (2005) and “The Killers” (2024) — is particularly abstract, as it was inspired by “Hell,” a 1908 novel by French poet and novelist Henri Barbusse that explores human existence through voyeurism.

Other films feature imaginative concepts that push boundaries of conventional storytelling.

A still from Park Sin-woo's AI film “Girl with a blade : happy day” SEOUL INDEPENDENT FILM FESTIVAL

Park, the director of “White Night” (2009), introduces an unusual premise in his AI short “Girl with a blade : happy day.” Two protagonists — one who lost their left eye and another who lost their left arm — fight monsters by becoming each other’s eyes and arms.

Kim Da-min, who recently drew attention for helming the Netflix series “Dead-End Job,” depicts a cat that announces its own death through old camcorder footage in the AI short film “Tapes and a Long-Lives Cat.”

Jang’s “End of Species” follows a dinosaur-inhabited world as it collapses after a meteorite impact. In Ahn’s “The Signal,” a rapper suffering from auditory hallucinations is chosen by a legendary musician and a hunchbacked old man to be their successor — not as an artist, but as an extraterrestrial community’s music teacher.

A still from Jang Cheol-soo's AI film “End of Species” SEOUL INDEPENDENT FILM FESTIVAL

Some of the seven short films explore concepts that would have been difficult to achieve in live-action movies because of time and expense required for the visual effects.

Shin offers a visually distinctive reinterpretation of the Korean folktale “The Rabbit and the Turtle” — which tells the tale of a rabbit that travels to an underwater palace to obtain a turtle’s liver to cure the ailing Dragon King — in his AI film “The Missing Liver.”

Jo’s “The Old Man and the Piano” is a human drama about a young soldier who bonds with an older man who has lost his son. They grow closer over music played on an old piano against the backdrop of a snow-covered battlefield.

A still from Shin Youn-shick's AI film “The Missing Liver” SEOUL INDEPENDENT FILM FESTIVAL

Such war films and similar genres traditionally require enormous production budgets and rely on large-scale action scenes to attract audiences. Generative AI allowed filmmakers to tackle these genres without financial constraints.

For the project, the seven directors also used commercially available generative AI models selected to suit their film’s subject matter and genre, allowing them to assess the models’ capabilities, strengths and limitations. Global AI companies, including Kling AI, BytePlus, TapNow, MiniMax and ElevenLabs, participated in the project by providing the technology.

A showcase for the AI films will take place at CGV Apgujeong in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on Nov. 27. The event will feature screenings of the films and presentations on their production processes and the use of AI.

A still from Jo Ba-reun's AI film “The Old Man and the Piano” SEOUL INDEPENDENT FILM FESTIVAL

The festival’s AI Cinema Special category will also screen winning entries from an AI film competition organized by the Korea Racing Authority and AI films produced through the Korean Academy of Film Arts’ training program.

Works in other sections also featured efforts to incorporate AI and explore new forms of cinematic expression, according to the film festival. The 52nd SIFF received a record 1,917 submissions and will screen 129 new films, comprising 86 short films and 43 features.

This year’s opening program will feature three short films exploring the theme of love — “Being Human,” “Didimbal” and “Nowhere” — selected through a process involving funding support and judging by actor Byeon Woo-seok.





BY NA WON-JEONG [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]