Seoul Indie Music Festa brings labels, artists and fans together at Han River

A poster for the 2026 Seoul Indie Music Festa RECORD LABEL INDUSTRY ASSOCIATION OF KOREA

Twenty indie labels and a lineup of Korean artists will gather at Mangwon Han River Park on Oct. 3 and 4.

Indie labels and artists will come together for the 2026 Seoul Indie Music Festa at western Seoul's Mangwon Han River Park on Oct. 3 and 4.

Organized by the Record Label Industry Association of Korea and sponsored by the Ministry of Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, 20 indie music labels will take part in a merch market alongside indie artists' performances.

Participating labels include Crepe Sound, MPMG Music and Le french code. The market will open at 2 p.m. on both days.

Musical performances are scheduled for both days from 3:30 p.m.

Musicians Kirara, aiai, blah, Kim So-yeon, band HeMeets and indie group Fat Hamster & KANG New are set to take the stage on Oct. 3. The following day's lineup include singers Yu-li Kim, Tejong, Lee Sang-woong and bands Broccoli, You Too? and OurR.





BY LEE SOO-JUNG [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]