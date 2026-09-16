Seoul Indie Music Festa brings labels, artists and fans together at Han River

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'Dracula' featuring Jennie longest-charting song by K-pop artist in Hot 100's top 10
The Tame Impala remix featuring Blackpink’s Jennie has spent 16 weeks in Billboard’s top 10, surpassing BTS’s previous K-pop record.
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'Hope' pulls in nearly $5 million in North America in first week
Na Hong-jin’s sci-fi thriller posted a strong first week across 1,560 U.S. and Canadian theaters, the widest North American release for a Korean film since 2019's Oscar-winning “Parasite.”
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Stray Kids' Felix makes 300 million won birthday donation for young patients, Nepal relief
The K-pop singer-rapper gave a total of $220,400 to support pediatric patients, children’s books and flood relief efforts in Nepal.
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EXO-CBX wins injunction against INB100 over unpaid earnings
A Seoul court suspended Chen, Baekhyun and Xiumin's exclusive contracts with INB100, citing the agency's failure to pay settlements.