The 52nd Seoul Independent Film Festival runs through Dec. 4 with screenings, director talks and masterclasses in southern Seoul.

The Seoul Independent Film Festival, Korea’s biggest independent film event, raised its curtains on Wednesday.

This year’s festival, its 52nd edition, has an extended run of 10 days instead of the previous nine days. The festival will run until Dec. 4 in CGV Apgujeong and CGV Cheongdam Cine City, both in Gangnam District, southern Seoul.

The opening ceremony will showcase teaser trailers and commemorative videos under this year’s theme, “digging.” Directed by Jung Hyuk-ki, whose credits include the 2019 film “My Punch-Drunk Boxer,” the Nike collaboration videos offer a fresh take on the idea of "digging."

Three films made through a short film production and funding program, which drew attention for its backing by actor Byeon Woo-seok, will screen on opening day. The three films reinterpret the idea of love from different perspectives.

The festival will showcase a total of 161 films that were selected from record 1,917 submissions. In addition to the film screenings, audiences can engage in interview sessions with the directors and creators of the featured films. The interviews will also be available online through the festival’s official social media channels.

A masterclass from directors Byun Young-joo and Yoon Ga-eun will also be available for the fans, thanks to the sponsorship from Nike.





BY LEE JI-WON [lee.jiwon10@joongang.co.kr]