Sci-fi epic 'Hope' opens atop Korea’s box office with more than 330,000 admissions 

The Cannes-screened film, led by a starry Korean and Hollywood cast, dominated opening-day sales and advance bookings in Korea.

Na Hong-jin's "Hope" attracted more than 330,000 audience members on the first day of its release in Korea, box-office data showed Thursday, reflecting the buzz surrounding the highly anticipated film.

The Korean sci-fi epic debuted at No. 1 at the box office, drawing 333,918 moviegoers on Wednesday, according to data from the Korean Film Council (KOFIC). It accounted for 81.3 percent of total box-office sales.

"Hope," which competed at this year's prestigious Cannes Film Festival, follows police officers and villagers in a remote coastal town as they become embroiled in a series of spiraling events after encountering powerful yet mysterious extraterrestrial beings.

Marking Na's return a decade after "The Wailing" (2016), it features a star-studded cast, including Hwang Jung-min, Zo In-sung and Jung Ho-yeon, as well as Hollywood actors Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander.

The film was presold to around 200 territories worldwide, setting a record for a Korean film. At home, the sci-fi epic accounted for 63.1 percent of all advance ticket sales as of 8:55 a.m. Thursday, with some 550,000 moviegoers set to watch it, according to the KOFIC data.





Yonhap