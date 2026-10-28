Royal infidelity in a fantasy kingdom: Step into the world of 'The Remarried Empress'

Actors Shin Min-a, left, as Navier, and Lee Jong-suk, as Heinrey, dance in the middle of a crowd in "The Remarried Empress." DISNEY+

Don't let the castles, frilly ball gowns and magic fool you: At its heart, Disney+'s "The Remarried Empress" is a story of infidelity and divorce; in other words, it's a fantastical romance — for adults.

Disney+ has teased just about everything that it can for “The Remarried Empress,” its live-action royal romance drama, ahead of its Nov. 4 release — and what a feast it has been for the eyes.

Photos of the show’s sweeping ballroom scenes, sword fights, romantic horseback rides and princes in white regalia — and for some reason, a fedora? — have been popping up everywhere on social media. Think of an all-East Asian main cast in a modernized 18th-century Rococo setting.

But don’t let the castles, frilly ball gowns and magic fool you into thinking that “The Remarried Empress” is a saccharine tale. At its heart, this is a story of infidelity and divorce (hence the title), recommended for audiences aged 15 and older. It’s a fantastical romance — for adults.

Those who haven’t read the popular web novel or its webtoon adaptation may need some explanation for this gilded, European court-inspired world. Are the kingdoms based on real places? What kind of a name is Sovieshu? And why is everyone wearing petticoats?

Here’s what to know about “The Remarried Empress” before it hits Disney+.





The premise:

Actors Ju Ji-hoon, left, and Shin Min-a in "The Remarried Empress" DISNEY+





“The Remarried Empress” starts with a fractured marriage.

Actors Lee Se-young, left, and Shin Min-a in "The Remarried Empress" DISNEY+

Born into a noble family, Navier has been raised to do exactly what she has already achieved by the story’s start. She is empress of the Eastern Empire, ruling alongside Emperor Sovieshu, her childhood friend and husband.

Their inability to produce an heir has left the throne vulnerable to rival claims and strained their relationship. That rift deepens when Sovieshu brings Rashta, a runaway slave, into the palace as his mistress. As Rashta gains his favor, Navier faces losing both her husband and the position that she has worked for all her life.

Navier has a plan of her own by the time Sovieshu asks for a divorce: to marry Heinrey, a prince from the neighboring Western Kingdom who has shown an interest in her.





The setting:

The setting for "The Remarried Empress" DISNEY+ The setting for "The Remarried Empress" DISNEY+ The setting for "The Remarried Empress" DISNEY+

The series is set primarily in two rival powers: the Eastern Empire, ruled by Navier and Sovieshu, and the Western Kingdom, home to Heinrey. The Eastern Empire has a proud military history, its power bolstered by magicians, while the Western Kingdom has built its wealth on mining, particularly gemstones.

The setting “mixes cultures from different countries and eras,” Alphatart, the original novel’s author, said in an interview with the Chosun Ilbo in 2020.

A still from "The Remarried Empress" DISNEY+

Some elements, she added, have “no connection to any historical period.” In the Disney+ live adaptation, the characters write in hangul, the Korean alphabet; the emperor reads a newspaper, indicating the existence of a modern printing press; and a dome crowns the palace, an architectural style reminiscent of Renaissance Italy.

The author also chose the characters’ names to "evoke their personalities": Navier Ellie Trovi, Sovieshu Trovi Vict, Heinrey Alles Lazlo and Rashta Isqua.

Beyond the courts is a wider world of neighboring kingdoms connected by overseas trade and political alliances. This world also includes magic, which humans with the necessary aptitude can wield. Other beings possess powers of their own. Shape-shifters move between their human and animal forms, from birds — such as Heinrey — to dragons.





The cast:

Actor Shin Min-a as Navier in “The Remarried Empress” DISNEY+





Shin Min-a, known for romances including “Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha” (2021) and “No Gain No Love” (2024), stars as Navier. As the protagonist, she anchors the series as a woman navigating her collapsing marriage while maintaining her authority at court.

Ju Ji-hoon plays her husband, Sovieshu, adding another royal performance to a filmography that includes the crown princes of “Princess Hours” (2006) and “Kingdom” (2019-20), as well as the supernatural drama “Light Shop” (2024).

“[Shin’s] cold gaze contrasted by her warm emotions suited Navier,” director Cho Su-won said. He also praised Ju’s ability to depict both the emperor’s power and vulnerability.

Lee Se-young is Rashta — “Desire personified, but a character that you can’t hate,” said co-screenwriter Yeoh Gee-na. The actor played a queen in “The Crowned Clown” (2019) and a court lady in “The Red Sleeve” (2021) before starring in the contemporary romance “What Comes After Love” (2024).

And Lee Jong-suk portrays Navier’s second love, Heinrey, reuniting with Cho after “I Can Hear Your Voice” (2013) and “Pinocchio” (2014-15). His other credits include “Romance Is a Bonus Book” (2019) and the thriller “Big Mouth” (2022). Yeo described Lee Jong-suk as bringing “his own distinct charm” to the prince who offers Navier the chance at a new life.





The adaptation:

Actor Lee Jong-suk as Heinrey in “The Remarried Empress” DISNEY+





The series is based on the original web novel and its webtoon adaptation, both of the same name. The former was serialized from Nov. 18 to March 2020, and the official English translation is available on the Yonder app and as a 14-volume e-book series on Amazon Kindle.

As of July, the novel had accumulated 160 million views on Naver, according to the platform. By the end of its run in 2020, its paid downloads alone had brought in more than 4 billion won ($3 million).

A still from "The Remarried Empress" DISNEY+ A still from "The Remarried Empress" DISNEY+

Little is publicly known about the author. In the 2020 interview, Alphatart identified herself only as a woman and declined to disclose her name or age.

She said that she conceived the story from the perspective of the cold, dutiful empress who, in other romances, often appears as an antagonist or supporting character displaced by the emperor’s new love.

“I wanted to tell the story from [her] perspective and challenge the assumption that an empress does not remarry,” the author said.

The webtoon adaptation, written by HereLee and illustrated by Sumpul, premiered on Naver Webtoon in October 2019. Its fourth season concluded on Jan. 1.

According to Naver, the webtoon — available in 10 languages, including Korean — had gained 2.97 billion views globally as of July.

Director Cho, whose previous series include “I Can Hear Your Voice,” “Pinocchio” and “Still 17” (2018), helms the series, while Yeoh, who wrote the first 12 episodes of “The Uncanny Counter” (2020-21), and Hyun Choong-yeol penned the script. The three previously worked together on the film “Brave Citizen” (2023).

“The strength of this project lies in adapting the original as it is,” said Kwon Mi-kyung, CEO of production company Studio N, in a press release. “Our guiding principle was to capture [‘The Remarried Empress’] on screen as faithfully as possible.”





How to watch:

Actor Ju Ji-hoon, right, as Sovieshu in “The Remarried Empress” DISNEY+











The first three episodes of the 10-part series premiered at the Busan International Film Festival. The first four will be available on Disney+ and Hulu on Nov. 4, with two new episodes released every Wednesday.





BY KIM JU-YEON [kim.juyeon2@joongang.co.kr]