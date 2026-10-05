Rookie boy band YUHZ to return with EP ‘B’ on Oct. 21

Five months after debuting with “Orange Record," the octet is back with a follow-up effort.

Rookie boy band YUHZ is to return on Oct. 21 with its first EP, “B,” its agency Pinnacle Entertainment said Monday.

The album will be the band’s first release in five months since its debut single “Orange Record” in May.

The band released three short clips on its social media Saturday, which showed a sequence of oranges being blended for juice.

The following day, the band released mock interview videos titled “Before, Be, Begin.” In the videos, the members look back from a future point in time on their past promotions and open up about their desire to show a cooler side of themselves.

A teaser revealing the title of the upcoming EP was unveiled Monday.

Further details about the EP will be disclosed at a later date, the agency said.

YUHZ debuted as an eight-member boy band under Pinnacle Entertainment on May 7. The band was formed through SBS’s boy band audition program “B:My Boyz” (2025).

The band consists of members Bohyeon, Hyo, Haruto, Junseong, Jaeil, Kai, Yeontae and Sechan.

It recently held a fan meet and greet in August to mark the 100th day since its debut.

BY KIM JI-YE [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]