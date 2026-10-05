Rookie boy band YUHZ to return with EP ‘B’ on Oct. 21

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Character assassination? Yoo Hai-jin's agency vows to 'protect' actor as film firestorm spills into boycotts, protests.
Vast Entertainment said it will act against threats and false claims as controversy over the movie "The Assassin(s)" has resulted in malicious statements, boycotts and a rally outside the actor’s home.
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Viviz trio signs with Uncore, weighs name change
Eunha, SinB and Umji have joined Uncore and are considering a new group name after leaving Big Planet Made.
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Hearts2Hearts brings 'Iconic Heart' home with Korean version
The SM Entertainment girl group unveils a Korean version of its first Japanese single nearly two months after the original digital release.
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Burger King, other brands distance themselves from 'The Assassin(s)' cast as calls for boycott mount
The controversy stems from the movie's open ending, which critics claim supports a conspiracy theory that the government was involved in the assassination attempt on the president at the time that killed the first lady.