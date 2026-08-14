Rookie boy band Wayf Boys teams up with U.S. label Interscope Records

An screencaptured image of Interscope Records' official website featuring a dedicated artist page for boy band Wayf Boys, top right SCREEN CAPTURE

The five-member band is joining an agency that works with massive global names in music.

Boy band Wayf Boys has joined U.S. label Interscope Records as it sets its sights on the global market, less than a month after its official debut, its agency Wayf said.

Interscope Records recently set up a dedicated artist page for the band on its official website.

Under Universal Music Group, Interscope Records collaborates with major global artists including Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar and Olivia Rodrigo, who also have dedicated pages on the label’s website featuring their music and merchandise.

Details of Wayf Boys’ contract with the U.S. label were not disclosed.

The five-member band consisting of Andrew, Junmyung, Anderson, Ryan and Samuel debuted on Aug. 7 with the single “Wayf Boys Do” under Wayf.

Ahead of its debut, the group shared various clips on social media, including an a cappella performance of Michael Jackson's "Human Nature" (1982) on TikTok. The clip garnered over 20 million views.





BY KIM JI-YE [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]