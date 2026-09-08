Romance film starring Bae Suzy, Lee Jin-wook to release in December

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Netflix celebrates a decade in Korea with free Seoul fan festival this October
The two-day event in Mapo will feature Rain, Kyuhyun, Bada and other performers, with free tickets available by reservation.
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Artist Nancy Lang booked for drunk driving in Seoul
Artist and television personality Nancy Lang was booked after police said her blood alcohol level exceeded the license-revocation threshold.
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Actors Yoon Jong-hoon, Han Eun-seo to marry in November
The actors, who met on the 2018 SBS drama “Return,” will marry on Nov. 1 after several years of dating.
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Korea, France pledge 1 billion euros to reshape global film industry
President Lee Jae Myung and French President Emmanuel Macron unveiled the Lumière Partnership to support domestic content and future international co-productions at a global cinema summit.