Romance film starring Bae Suzy, Lee Jin-wook to release in December

“Seven O'Clock Breakfast Club for the Brokenhearted” follows two strangers who meet after painful breakups.

Published
Poster for the upcoming film "Seven O'Clock Breakfast Club for the Brokenhearted" starring Bae Suzy and Lee Jin-wook

"Seven O'Clock Breakfast Club for the Brokenhearted," a Korean romance drama starring Bae Suzy and Lee Jin-wook, will open in theaters in Korea in December, the film's distributor said Tuesday.

The film follows flight attendant Sa-gang, played by Bae, and business consultant Ji-hoon, played by Lee, who meet at a breakfast gathering for people who have broken up with their lovers, according to BY4M Studio.

It also stars Yoo Ji-tae and Keum Sae-rok.

Related Article

Based on a 2012 novel of the same name authored by Korean writer Baek Young-ok, the film was screened at the Busan International Film Festival last year.

Im Sun-ae, known for "An Old Lady" (2020) and "Ms. Apocalypse" (2024), directed the film.


Yonhap

movie lee jin-wook film entertainment suzy movies talk of the town

Read more

See more articles