Rock band N.Flying to release ninth EP ‘Still’

Boy band N.Flying poses in a promotional image for its ninth EP, "Still." FNC ENTERTAINMENT

The seven-track album “holds stories that could be our own and that anyone might go through,” according to the band.

The rock band N.Flying is back with its ninth EP, "Still," an album that everyone can relate to.

"This album holds stories that could be our own, and that anyone might go through at least once," vocalist Yoo Hwe-seung said. "I think people will be able to relate to it."

Seo Dong-sung also pointed out that the album "captures things that anyone can relate to, in N.Flying's own way."

The upcoming EP contains seven tracks, including the title track "Janbul," or "embers," which band leader Lee Seung-hyub wrote and composed. The EP features songs "My Dearest," "The Way We Were," "Hongsil," "Our Ending," "Fading Away" and "Wake Up," which Yoo shares a credit on.

The EP and the music video for the title track will be released at 6 p.m. on Thursday on streaming platforms. The band will also perform at Mnet's weekly music show "M Countdown" (2004-).

The title track is a rock song driven by heavy rhythm and lyrical guitar riffs. The song describes a heart that still burns, even if the narrator now takes up less room in someone else's mind.

Boy band N.Flying poses in a promotional image for its ninth EP, "Still." FNC ENTERTAINMENT

"I hope 'Still' can be what reignites a passion that has cooled off, or has been cooling off, without people even realizing it," Seo said.

The band first performed "Still" and "Fading Away" at its "&CON5: into REM" tour, held at the Jamsil Indoor Stadium in southern Seoul from July 31 to Aug. 2.

"When we first played [the title track] for N.Fia, the fans stayed quiet for a long time after the song ended, as if everyone were holding their breath," drummer Kim Jae-hyun said, referring to the band's fandom. "In that moment, I thought, 'Ah, our sincerity reached them.'"

Boy band N.Flying poses in a promotional image for its ninth EP, "Still." FNC ENTERTAINMENT

For Kim, their goal was simple.

"I just hope people get to notice N.Flying's sincerity," Kim said.





BY CHO YONG-JUN [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]