Rock band N.Flying to release ninth EP ‘Still’

The upcoming EP contains seven tracks, including the title track "Janbul," or "embers," which band leader Lee Seung-hyub wrote and composed. The EP features songs "My Dearest," "The Way We Were," "Hongsil," "Our Ending," "Fading Away" and "Wake Up," which Yoo shares a credit on.
The EP and the music video for the title track will be released at 6 p.m. on Thursday on streaming platforms. The band will also perform at Mnet's weekly music show "M Countdown" (2004-).
The title track is a rock song driven by heavy rhythm and lyrical guitar riffs. The song describes a heart that still burns, even if the narrator now takes up less room in someone else's mind.
"I hope 'Still' can be what reignites a passion that has cooled off, or has been cooling off, without people even realizing it," Seo said.
The band first performed "Still" and "Fading Away" at its "&CON5: into REM" tour, held at the Jamsil Indoor Stadium in southern Seoul from July 31 to Aug. 2.
"When we first played [the title track] for N.Fia, the fans stayed quiet for a long time after the song ended, as if everyone were holding their breath," drummer Kim Jae-hyun said, referring to the band's fandom. "In that moment, I thought, 'Ah, our sincerity reached them.'"
For Kim, their goal was simple.
"I just hope people get to notice N.Flying's sincerity," Kim said.
BY CHO YONG-JUN [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.