Rock band Hi-Fi Un!corn expands 'Telescope' tour across Asia

Hi-Fi Un!corn will perform across Japan throughout September before heading to Macau, Seoul and Taipei, Taiwan, in the following months.

Rock band Hi-Fi Un!corn will expand its “Telescope” live house tour beyond Japan to three additional Asian cities, its agency FNC Entertainment said on Thursday.

A live house is a relatively small music venue commonly found in Japan, where audiences typically stand close to the stage for live performances.

The group will perform in Osaka next Wednesday, Nagoya on Sept. 3 and Tokyo on Sept. 8 before heading to Macau on Nov. 28, Seoul on Nov. 29 and Taipei, Taiwan, on Dec. 20. The Seoul show at Yes24 Wanderloch Hall marks the band’s first solo concert in Korea in about five months.

Ticketing information will be announced later.

The tour shares its name with the band’s latest Japanese single, “Telescope,” released on Aug. 19. The pop-rock title track blends a summer vibe with a space-inspired concept, according to FNC Entertainment.

The quintet consists of bassist and leader Son Ki-yoon, vocalists Um Tae-min and Fukushima Shuto, guitarist Kim Hyun-yul and drummer Heo Min. It was formed through the band audition show “The Idol Band: Boy’s Battle” (2022-23).

Hi-Fi Un!corn debuted simultaneously in Korea and Japan with the digital single “Over the Rainbow” in June 2023. The band released its first full-length album, “Fantasia,” in August 2024 and later embarked on a Japanese live house tour of the same name.

The group also recently appeared in an episode of the Japanese TV Asahi drama “Gate24: The Border,” which premiered this year. The band is scheduled to attend the K-World Dream Awards at Kintex in Goyang, Gyeonggi, on Thursday.





BY KIM HA-YOON [kim.hayoon1@joongang.co.kr]