Riize’s Shotaro tops Picnic poll for K-pop artist with best language skills

Fan art by @forwishkids celebrating Shotaro's selection as the K-pop artist with the best language skills PICNIC

Boy band Riize’s Japanese member Shotaro has been selected as the K-pop artist with the best language skills, according to fan-voting platform Picnic.

In the poll, which ran from Sept. 2 through 16, Shotaro ranked first with 31,888 votes. Girl group i-dle’s Chinese member Yuqi came in second with 26,727 votes, followed by girl group Rescene’s Japanese member Minami with 24,782 votes.

Picnic attributed Shotaro’s selection to his contributions to Riize’s activities and the group’s growing popularity in Japan.

Shotaro made his debut as a member of another boy band, NCT, in 2020 before making his second debut with Riize in 2023. Riize has been actively promoting itself in both Korea and Japan, according to Picnic.

Riize earned platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of Japan after its third Japanese single, “Sunburst,” released on Aug. 26, surpassed 250,000 copies in cumulative shipments within a month.

Riize also held its first-ever world tour this year, visiting 21 regions including Japan, the Philippines and Mexico, which garnered a total of 420,000 spectators. The tour allowed the group to connect directly with fans from a wide range of linguistic and cultural backgrounds beyond Korea and Japan.

“As the K-pop market becomes increasingly globalized, artists’ language skills are becoming more than just a personal talent and are translating into an actual competitive advantage,” a spokesperson for the fan-voting platform said. “The ability to greet fans in their local language at overseas performances and express their thoughts directly in interviews helps narrow the distance between artists and fans.”

Picnic also highlighted how K-pop groups’ tendency to have members from international backgrounds is closely connected to the changing structure of the K-pop industry.

“The process of overseas-born members like Shotaro learning Korean, working in Korea and then expanding their activities back into the global market is an example of the current structure of the K-pop industry, with individual artists playing a role in connecting different cultures,” the spokesperson added.

Picnic hosts weekly polls on a wide range of K-pop topics in collaboration with the Korea JoongAng Daily.

Fans can participate through Picnic’s official website or its mobile app.





BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [yoon.seungjin@joongang.co.kr]