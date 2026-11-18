Art by a fan with the social media handle @sparkleofyouth celebrating Shotaro's selection PICNIC

Riize member Shotaro topped a Picnic fan poll for the K-pop artist who wears trench coats best, besting bandmate Eunseok and 2NE1’s Sandara Park.

Boy band Riize’s Japanese member Shotaro has been selected as the K-pop artist who pulls off trench coats the best, according to fan-voting platform Picnic on Wednesday.

In the poll, which ran from Oct. 21 through Nov. 4, Shotaro placed first with 63,112 votes. His bandmate Eunseok followed with 55,809 votes, while girl group 2NE1’s Sandara Park came in third with 52,148 votes.

Picnic attributed Shotaro’s selection to his ability to pull off a range of styles, from streetwear to more classic, buttoned-up looks.

“Shotaro has been showing the harmonious match among his friendly everyday image, balanced performance and versatile fashion,” a Picnic spokesperson said.

Now in its third year since debut, Riize recently released the single “Insomnia,” a prologue to the group’s second full-length album, which is scheduled for release next year.

Picnic hosts weekly polls on a wide range of K-pop topics in collaboration with the Korea JoongAng Daily.

Fans can participate through Picnic’s official website or its mobile app.





BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [yoon.seungjin@joongang.co.kr]