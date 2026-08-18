Riize’s ‘Rise Over’ to power Japan’s high school basketball championship

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SHINee's Minho to release second EP 'Make it hot' in September
"Make it hot" will comprise six songs, including the title track, and will be Minho's first solo release in nine months since his single "Tempo," which dropped in December 2025.
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Boy band SF9 expands activities as group, individuals ahead of 10th anniversary
Members Inseong released his first solo EP in January, Jaeyoon starred in the ballet "Navillera" in May and Chani made his theater debut in the play "Dead Poets Society" in July.
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Hyukoh returns with ‘Godspeed!’ after six years
The indie rock band’s first single since 2020 arrives Tuesday, accompanied by a video starring Japanese actor Sakura Ando.
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Yoo Ah-in to return to big screen with 'Vampir' after drug conviction
The actor will play a contract killer in director Jang Jae-hyun’s mystery film, set to begin filming this month for a 2028 release.