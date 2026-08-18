Riize’s ‘Rise Over’ to power Japan’s high school basketball championship

The track from Riize’s upcoming Japanese single “Sunburst” will serve as the theme song for the SoftBank Winter Cup 2026 in Tokyo.

One of boy band Riize’s upcoming songs, “Rise Over,” will be the theme song for a Japanese high school basketball championship, its agency SM Entertainment said Tuesday.

“Rise Over” is a B-side track from the band’s upcoming third Japanese single, “Sunburst,” which will be released on Aug. 26. The fast-paced rock track carries a message of getting back up and moving forward no matter the challenges, the agency said.

The SoftBank Winter Cup 2026, Japan’s national high school basketball championship, will take place in Tokyo from Dec. 23 to 29.

“We hope ‘Rise Over’ will give strength to the players competing in the Winter Cup,” Riize said in a press release. “We also hope it will become a great anthem that inspires courage in everyone, anytime and anywhere, beyond the basketball court.”

Riize debuted as a septet in 2023 with the single “Get A Guitar.” The group became a sextet in October 2024 after Seunghan, now known as XngHan, left the group. Its current members are Shotaro, Eunseok, Sungchan, Wonbin, Sohee and Anton.

The band is known for songs including “Get A Guitar” (2023), “Boom Boom Bass” (2024), “Siren” (2024), “Love 119” (2024), “Fly Up” (2025) and “Do Your Dance.”

Riize will hold a showcase in Osaka to mark the release of its third Japanese single, “Sunburst.”

Trains on six lines in Japan will also feature “Sunburst”-themed artwork through Sept. 4 as part of a promotional campaign dubbed “Sunburst Train.”





BY KIM JI-YE [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]