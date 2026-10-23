Riize’s Eunseok named K-pop’s 'cooking genius' in fan poll

Eunseok of boy band Riize has been voted the K-pop artist who best fits the image of a “cooking genius,” according to fan-voting platform Picnic on Friday.

The poll was held ahead of World Pasta Day, which falls on Sunday. The poll ran from Sept. 25 to Oct. 9, with Eunseok topping the rankings with 203,067 votes, followed by Jay of Enhypen with 195,746 votes and Juhoon of Cortis with 151,231 votes.

Picnic attributed Eunseok’s popularity to his calm demeanor and natural sense of humor, traits that have become part of his image among fans and helped them associate him with cooking.

“Fans today see not only artists’ music and performances but also their personalities and personal tastes in everyday life as part of their brand image,” a Picnic spokesperson said.

“Eunseok’s win reflects fans’ response to the way his approachable and calm image offstage connects with the concept of cooking.”

Riize debuted on Sept. 4, 2023, with its first single, “Get A Guitar.” The group is known for songs including “Memories” (2023), “Love 119” (2024), “Fly Up” (2025) and “Do Your Dance.”

Last month, the group marked its third debut anniversary with a fan meeting titled “Ch. Riize: On Air” at Inspire Arena in Incheon.

Picnic hosts weekly polls on a range of K-pop topics in collaboration with the Korea JoongAng Daily. Fans can participate through the platform’s official website or mobile app.





BY CHO JUNG-WOO [cho.jungwoo1@joongang.co.kr]