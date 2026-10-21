Riize's Anton voted K-pop idol who would look best in a police uniform

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Twice’s Jihyo parts ways with JYP Entertainment after 21 years, launches own agency
The group's leader has left JYP Entertainment after 21 years and launched her own agency, Emithaus, while continuing group and solo activities.
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CNBlue returns with Japanese album ‘Full Circle’
The rock band has released its eighth Japanese full-length album, 'Full Circle,' featuring lead track '360°.' The band will begin its Japan concert tour in Tokyo on Nov. 2.
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Crush says new single 'Seesaw' might never have seen light without IU
Crush says his new single featuring IU may never have been released without her collaboration and creative input.
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Netflix opens applications for K-pop girl group audition show 'We Go High'
Netflix has opened applications for ‘We Go High,’ a new K-pop girl group audition program for eligible arts and broadcasting high school students.