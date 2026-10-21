Riize's Anton voted K-pop idol who would look best in a police uniform

Fan art, made by a fan whose social media handle is @tonilled, celebrating boy band Riize's Anton's selection as the K-pop artist who would look best in a police uniform PICNIC

Riize member Anton topped a Picnic fan poll for the K-pop artist who would look best in a police uniform, followed by Stray Kids' Bang Chan and BTS's Jimin.

Boy band Riize’s member Anton has been selected as the K-pop artist who would look best in a police uniform, according to fan-voting platform Picnic on Wednesday, coinciding with Korea’s Police Day.

Picnic said that the poll aimed to explore how K-pop fans associate artists with specific outfits, professions and situations.

In the poll, which ran from Sept. 23 through Oct. 7, Anton came in first with 29,903 votes. Stray Kids’ Bang Chan followed with 27,858 votes, and BTS’s Jimin placed third with 25,369.

Picnic attributed Anton’s selection to his versatile image, as he has pulled off a range of stage outfits and concepts, showcasing different sides of himself.

This year, Riize marked its third debut anniversary and met overseas fans on its first world tour. Recently, the group also held a concert, titled “Ch. Riize: On Air,” at Inspire Arena in Incheon in September.

“Fans are creating new brand value by connecting the images of artists — whom they have come to know through performances and content — with specific professions, outfits and situations,” a Picnic spokesperson said. “For example, artists’ [outfits] have recently been used across various areas, including fashion editorials, stage concepts and content.”

Picnic hosts weekly polls on a wide range of K-pop topics in collaboration with the Korea JoongAng Daily.

Fans can participate through Picnic’s official website or its mobile app.





BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [yoon.seungjin@joongang.co.kr]