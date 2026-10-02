Riize's Anton named Saint Laurent ambassador

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BoyNextDoor breaks into Billboard’s Top Tours, lands at No. 26
The K-pop sextet ranked No. 26 on Billboard’s August Top Tours chart after grossing $5.8 million from six world tour concerts.
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BTS named Bogotá guests of honor as 'Arirang' tour arrives in Colombia
Bogotá honored BTS ahead of its first group concerts in Colombia, where the “Arirang” tour is expected to draw major visitor spending.
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'이젠 세계가 주목해'... 환호와 비판 너머 '군드릭 라마' 공군 장병이 하고팠던 말
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BTS becomes first pop act to gross $500 million on single tour
The band was also the seventh group of any genre to achieve the feat. The six other groups to do so are all rock bands.