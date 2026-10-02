Riize's Anton named Saint Laurent ambassador

Riize's Anton attends the Saint Laurent Women's 2027 Summer Show as part of Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, on Sept. 29 STEPHANE CARDINALE-CORBIS/GETTY IMAGES

The Riize singer attended Saint Laurent’s Paris show in a black suit after being named an ambassador for the luxury house.

Boy band Riize's Anton was named ambassador of Saint Laurent, his agency SM Entertainment said Friday.

Anton attended the Saint Laurent Women's 2027 Summer Show in Paris, France, as the luxury fashion house's ambassador on Tuesday. He was dressed in a black suit from the Saint Laurent collection.

"I am happy and grateful to be given the opportunity to work with Saint Laurent as an ambassador as I've loved the brand for a long time," Anton said in a statement. "I’m especially excited to explore the world of Saint Laurent more deeply, which I think will also give me new inspiration. I look forward to representing the brand in my own style.”

The singer also touched on the Paris fashion week attendance, saying that everything made it an unforgettable experience.

"I think the atmosphere, filled with excitement and warm energy, will stay with me for a long time," he added.

Riize debuted in 2023 under SM Entertainment with its first single "Get A Guitar." The band is known for the songs "Memories" (2023), "Love 119" (2024), "Fly Up" (2025) and "Do your dance." The band is set to release a new single on Oct. 26.





BY LEE TAE-HEE [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]



