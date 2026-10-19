Riize to return with single 'Insomnia' on Oct. 26

The six-member group will release “Insomnia,” an acoustic pop song written by Kim Eana, along with its music video on Oct. 26.

Boy band Riize is set to return with single “Insomnia” on Oct. 26, its agency SM Entertainment said Monday.

“Insomnia” is an acoustic pop song that focuses on the vocals of the six members, apart from its signature high-energy performances, according to SM Entertainment.

The song's lyrics were written by famed lyricist Kim Eana, best known for her work on singer IU’s “Good Day” (2010).

The lyrics delicately capture thoughts of someone special that grow more vivid as the night deepens, along with the complex emotions that follow, according to the agency.

The single will be available on music streaming platforms, including Melon, iTunes, Apple Music, Spotify and QQ.

The music video of the single will also be out on the same day of its release.

Riize debuted in 2023 under SM Entertainment with its first single "Get A Guitar." The band is known for the songs "Memories" (2023), "Love 119" (2024), "Fly Up" (2025) and "Do your dance."





BY KIM JI-YE [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]