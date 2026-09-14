Riize to release 2nd studio album next spring

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Nolan's 'Odyssey' tops Korean box office for 40th straight day
Christopher Nolan's epic has drawn 10.8 million viewers, becoming the seventh most-watched foreign film in Korean history.
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The Boyz moves group activities to new label 78 Records
The nine-member group has moved its collective activities to newly formed 78 Records after winning its contract dispute with One Hundred Label.
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Kim Soo-hyun prevails in Mido fee case
A final court ruling rejected the Swiss watch brand's demand that Kim Soo-hyun return roughly $430,000 in advertising fees.
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Mamamoo, T.O.P cancel Jakarta shows due to volcano eruption
Mamamoo and T.O.P canceled their Sept. 19 Jakarta shows as volcanic activity and tightened safety measures disrupt the Indonesian capital.