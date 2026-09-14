Riize to release 2nd studio album next spring

The K-pop boy band will release a prologue single on Oct. 26 before its second full-length album arrives next spring.

K-pop boy band Riize will release its second full-length album in spring 2027, preceded by a prologue single next month, SM Entertainment, the group's label, said Monday.

The six-member act, which marked its third anniversary this month, also unveiled the schedule during a two-day fan meet-and-greet at Incheon's Inspire Arena on Saturday and Sunday.

Ahead of the 2027 album, Riize will drop a prologue single on Oct. 26, SM said in a release.

At the fan event, the group performed hit tracks, including "Do Your Dance," "Fly Up" (2025) and "Get a Guitar" (2023), alongside solo stages by individual members.

"It has 'already' been three years, yet it also feels like 'just' three years," the group was quoted as telling its fans. "We are excited for all the things we will achieve together with Briize. We hope to keep going for a long time — even up to our 300th anniversary," it added, using the name of its fandom.





Yonhap