Riize to hold anniversary meet and greet with fans in September

A poster of Riize's meet and greet with fans to celebrate the third anniversary of its debut at Inspire Arena in Incheon on Sep. 12 and 13 SM ENTERTAINMENT

Riize will celebrate the third anniversary of its debut with a two-day fan event in Incheon on Sept. 12 and 13, with livestream access and ticket sales opening later this month.

Boy band Riize will hold a meet and greet with fans in September to celebrate the third anniversary of its debut, its agency SM Entertainment said Monday.

The event, titled “Ch. Riize: On Air,” will take place on Sept. 12 and 13 at Inspire Arena in Incheon. The venue will be opened in a 360-degree configuration, and the event will be livestreamed through Beyond LIVE and Weverse.

The meet and greet is built around the concept of a dedicated broadcast channel for Riize and its official fan club, Briize. Various segments are planned to reflect the idea of new programs airing throughout the day on a television channel.

The event also incorporates ideas proposed by the members themselves, according to the agency. During the fan party “Riize Offiice,” held in May to mark the group's 1,000th day since their debut, the members split into teams to pitch meet and greet concepts, and suggestions from the winning team will be featured throughout the event.

Tickets for the upcoming event will be available through NOL World. Presales for members of the official Briize fan club will open on July 27 for domestic members and July 28 for global members, followed by general ticket sales on July 29.

Riize debuted as a septet in 2023 with its single “Get A Guitar.” The group became a sextet in October 2024, after a member Seunghan, now XngHan, left the team.

The group's latest EP, “II,” released on June 15, became Riize's fourth million-selling album. It also topped three Oricon weekly album charts for the July 6-12 tracking period and reached No. 1 on Billboard Japan's Top Albums Sales chart.





BY SHIN WOO-JIN [shin.woojin@joongang.co.kr]