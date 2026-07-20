Riize to hold anniversary meet and greet with fans in September

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IU postpones September concert and album due to longstanding ear condition
The issue does not affect the singer's daily life, but her agency said she needed time to recover before performing, delaying her upcoming activities.
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14 years, 6 billion views: 'Gangnam Style' still won't quit
Nearly a decade and a half after its release, Psy’s breakout hit became the first K-pop video to surpass 6 billion views on YouTube, underscoring its lasting global appeal.
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KiiiKiii to release new EP ‘WhyKiiiKiii’ on Aug. 10
The Starship Entertainment girl group has launched a travel-themed promotional website ahead of the release, complete with retro-styled visuals referencing vintage beauty.
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Young Posse to hold solo concert in Tokyo on Sept. 22
The five-member girl group will stage two shows at Shibuya Stream Hall on Sept. 22, months after its last Tokyo solo concert and ahead of its first Europe tour.