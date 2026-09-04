Riize marks 3rd anniversary with pledge to keep evolving

After drawing 420,000 fans on its first world tour, Riize vows to keep growing and aim for larger stages.

K-pop boy band Riize marked its third anniversary on Friday with a promise to keep growing and avoid settling for a comfort zone.

"Our goal has always been growth, and that remains unchanged today," the six-member act said through its agency, SM Entertainment. "We want to show our new sides rather than staying in a place of familiarity."

Since debuting in 2023, Riize became best known for hit singles including "Get a Guitar," "Love 119" and "Boom Boom Bass." This year, the act completed a world tour that has drawn 420,000 fans in 21 destinations.

The group thanked its fans, known as Breeze, for steady support during moments of doubt. "Whenever we wondered whether we were doing well or whether this was the right path, Breeze gave us confidence and guided us positively. We are thankful for that," it said.

Member Sungchan said he owed his current position to sharing "both good times and hard times" with his bandmates and fans, and vowed to keep "cherishing each moment" going forward.

Eunseok said he felt more composed onstage, able to enjoy the moment as well as execute choreography and vocals. "There may still be areas where we're lacking, but I can feel that we're growing little by little onstage," he said.

Boy band Riize SM ENTERTAINMENT

The group singled out its most memorable stages as the Tokyo Dome show, the final Seoul concert of its first world tour, and its appearances at Lollapalooza festivals in three Latin American countries earlier this year.

The group would "strengthen its resolve and move forward" to play at "an even larger venue" by the fourth anniversary, Sohee added.





Yonhap