A man believed to be boy band Riize's manager shoves a woman who was filming the group at close range at Incheon International Airport. SCREEN CAPTURE

Video of a woman being pushed while filming the boy band as they departed for New York has reignited debate over celebrity security and crowd control.

Footage of a woman being forcefully shoved by a man believed to be boy band Riize's manager as she filmed the group at close range at Incheon International Airport has drawn criticism online.

The footage shared online Wednesday showed Riize members surrounded by dozens of fans as they made their way through the duty-free area of Incheon International Airport's Terminal 2 earlier that day to board a flight to New York.

“Watch out for other people. Move back!” a security guard can be heard shouting in the footage.

A man believed to be the group's manager then forcefully shoved a woman by the arm as she tried to film one of the members on her phone. Despite the impact that knocked her into an airport fixture, the woman kept recording.

More than 1,000 users shared the video in the first hour after it appeared online. The footage quickly became a flashpoint in the debate over excessive airport security for celebrities, although others took aim at fans whose enthusiasm had gone too far.

Access to the duty-free zone is limited to ticketed passengers and airport personnel. Those who gathered around Riize are thought to have purchased tickets for flights scheduled around the group's departure, but whether they boarded the planes has not been confirmed.

No police report has been filed in connection with the incident, and authorities are not believed to have opened an investigation.

At Incheon International Airport, the departure of high-profile entertainers frequently attracts crowds that have led to aggressive security tactics and disruptions for other travelers.

Security guards escorting girl group Hearts2Hearts in March formed a protective circle around the members from the airport entrance through the terminal which reportedly inconvenienced other airport users.

The Incheon International Airport Corporation introduced new measures after security guards for actor Byeon Woo-seok came under fire in 2024 for shining flashlights into people's eyes while escorting the actor. The measures require security firms to submit airport access plans in advance.

Still, the state-owned airport operator continues to struggle with crowd control because it lacks the legal authority to impose sanctions or exercise police powers.





BY JANG GU-SEUL [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



