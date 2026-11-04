Rescene’s 'With' to play over end credits of Disney’s 'Hexed' in Korea

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Cha Ye-ryun’s agency denies school bullying claims again, vows legal action
HB Entertainment again denied online school bullying allegations against actor Cha Ye-ryun and said it will pursue legal action over false claims and personal attacks.
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Seven directors to unveil AI short films at Seoul Independent Film Festival
As part of a project for the Seoul Independent Film Festival's "AI Cinema Special" section, seven filmmakers each collaborated with AI creators to produce a short film.
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Court tells Kim Soo-hyun to narrow YouTube video removal request
A Seoul court questioned whether it can rule claims in 45 videos false while the channel operator’s criminal trial continues.
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JYP founder Park Jin-young says God will resolve cult allegations
Park Jin-young said God will resolve allegations that Firstfruits, the religious group that grew from his Bible study, is a cult.