Rescene’s 'With' to play over end credits of Disney’s 'Hexed' in Korea

Girl group Rescene, whose song “With” will play over the end credits of Disney’s animated film “Hexed” in Korean theaters, in an image released by Disney on Nov. 4 THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY KOREA

Rescene’s new single "With" will play over the end credits of Disney’s "Hexed," marking a first for a Korean girl group.

Girl group Rescene's latest lead track "With" will play over the end credits of Disney's new animated film "Hexed" in Korea.

It is the first time a Korean girl group's song will be used during the end credits of a Disney animated film, Disney said Wednesday.

"With" will be played on both the subtitled and Korean-dubbed versions of the films.

"Hexed," from Walt Disney Studios, opens in Korea on Nov. 25.

"With" is the lead track of the group's fourth EP "Pulse," released Tuesday. The EP talks about the moment a song sung for someone comes back as the voice that helps the singer get back on their feet.

The lead track landed atop Melon's Top 100 chart as of Wednesday.

Rescene, featuring members Woni, Liv, Minami, May and Zena, debuted under The Muze Entertainment in March 2024 with the EP "Re:Scene."

A “Geoje yaho!” cheer from Woni’s YouTube channel went viral this year and sent the group’s song “Love Attack” (2024) to No. 1 on streaming service Melon’s Top 100 chart in July.





BY CHO YONG-JUN [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]