Rescene sets November comeback with first physical EP in nearly a year

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From K-pop pop-ups to character and palace events, there's plenty to do during Chuseok holiday
Ateez, Le Sserafim, Pokémon and Sanrio events join traditional performances and cultural activities around the country during the four-day break.
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Sim Soo-bong apologizes to teen trot singer Kim Da-hyun over onstage criticism
Veteran singer Sim Soo-bong called 17-year-old trot singer Kim Da-hyun after facing backlash for bad-mouthing her onstage.
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As YouTube cracks down on eating disorder content, mukbang creators feel the squeeze
Tighter eating-disorder policies have prompted some Korean diet and mukbang (eating show) creators to lose monetization or remove hundreds of videos.
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Is K-pop's underdog dream over now?
The days when a small startup label could propel a group to the heights BTS has reached seem distant, but some agencies don't think it's game over.