From left, promotional images of Rescene, A2O Lite and Cortis, three of the 12 acts in the first performer lineup for the 41st Golden Disc Awards, which will take place in Hanoi, Vietnam, on Jan. 9 and 10, 2027. HLL

A total of 12 acts will perform at the industry awards event, set to take place in Hanoi, Vietnam, on Jan. 9 and 10 next year.

Rescene, A2O Lite and Cortis are among the 12 acts set to perform at the 41st Golden Disc Awards in Hanoi, Vietnam, in January, the show's organizer said Thursday.

Alpha Drive One, Allday Project, And2ble, Choi Ye-na, Hearts2Hearts, KiiiKiii, TWS, Yeonjun and ZeroBaseOne were also included in the first lineup of artists announced by HLL, the JoongAng Group affiliate that hosts and organizes the awards.

The ceremony will be held on Jan. 9 and 10, 2027, on an outdoor stage at the Vietnam Exposition Center in Hanoi.

Rescene will perform on the Golden Disc stage for the first time since the group's debut in 2024. The girl group's 2024 song “Love Attack” climbed back up the music charts this year, and its remake of girl group Kara's “Pretty Girl” also drew a strong response. Rescene is also nominated in the Digital Song Division.

Rookie girl group A2O Lite, a girl group produced by SM Entertainment’s founder Lee Soo-man, debuted in October with the single “Neon” and sparked a short-form video challenge based on the song’s choreography.

Alpha Drive One, Hearts2Hearts and And2ble will also perform at the ceremony for the first time.

Cortis and Allday Project, which shared Rookie Artist of the Year at the last Golden Disc Awards, return for a second straight year alongside KiiiKiii.

TWS will appear for a third straight year and ZeroBaseOne for its fourth.





BY CHO YONG-JUN [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]