Red Velvet’s Wendy to return with new solo album in November

The release comes after the singer wrapped up her first solo world tour, “W:EALIVE,” in March.

Girl group Red Velvet's Wendy will return in November with her first new solo release in about a year and two months.

"Wendy will bring a different kind of charm to the new album," her agency, Ascend, said in a press release Wednesday.

Wendy released her third EP "Cerulean Verge" in September 2025.

Wendy debuted as a member of Red Velvet in 2014 with "Happiness" under SM Entertainment. She launched her solo career with EP "Like Water" in 2021 and followed with "Wish You Hell" (2024).

The Red Velvet lead vocalist kicked off her first solo world tour, "W:EALIVE," last year, with the first shows in Seoul on Sept. 20 and Sept. 21 before heading to Taiwan, Japan, the United States, Thailand, Malaysia, Macau and the Philippines, and returning to Seoul for a two-day encore concert on Feb. 28 and March 1 this year.





BY CHO YONG-JUN [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]