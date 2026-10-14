Red Velvet’s Wendy to return with new solo album in November

Read more
-
Blackpink’s Rosé to perform at Los Angeles art museum’s annual Art+Film Gala
The museum cited the singer’s status as a global pop star with her inclusion, saying that it will “amplify the spirit of the evening.”
-
Mount Baegak to fully reopen to public after nearly six decades
Seoul’s Mount Baegak will open its final restricted trail section Saturday, linking historic city-wall routes and scenic sites.
-
Director July Jung wins French cultural award in ceremony held on sidelines of BIFF
The filmmaker behind “A Girl at My Door” (2014) and “Next Sohee” (2022) was named Chevalier of the Order of Arts and Letters.
-
'Dracula (with Jennie)' rebounds to No. 6 on Billboard Hot 100
"Dracula (with Jennie)," a collaborative single between Australian act Tame Impala and Black Pink's Jennie, climbed six spots from the previous week and extended its run in the top 10 to 20 consecutive weeks.