Red Velvet's Wendy to release fourth solo EP 'Gleam Hour' on Nov. 23

Red Velvet’s Wendy will release her fourth solo EP, “Gleam Hour,” on Nov. 23, marking her first new music in more than a year.

Red Velvet's Wendy will release her fourth solo EP "Gleam Hour" on Nov. 23, her agency ASND said Monday.

The album will mark her first release in a year and two months since her third EP "Cerulean Verge" came out in September 2025.

A schedule timetable for Red Velvet's Wendy's fourth EP "Gleam Hour" ASND

"Gleam Hour" is built around the idea that every moment in the past shines in its own way, according to the agency. Exploring how emotions change over time, the album conveys the message that even moments long gone remain a precious part of who we are today.

Preorders for the album will open at 3 p.m. Monday, according to the EP's schedule timetable released the same day.

The album's track list will be unveiled Tuesday, followed by a concept film and photos. A teaser for the music video will be released on Nov. 20.

A day before the album's release, Wendy will also hold a special listening session for fans, giving them a chance to hear tracks from the new EP ahead of its official release.

Wendy debuted as a member of Red Velvet in 2014 with "Happiness" under SM Entertainment. She launched her solo career with the EP "Like Water" in 2021, followed by "Wish You Hell" in 2024.

The singer joined her current agency, ASND, last year after signing an exclusive contract. The agency is also home to girl group fromis_9.





BY KIM JI-YE [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]