A poster for the “2027 RBW Family Concert in Taipei,” which takes place at the NTSU Arena, also known as the Linkou Arena, in Taoyuan near Taipei, Taiwan, on Feb. 13, 2027 KHAM

Mamamoo’s Solar and Moonbyul, Oh My Girl, Kwon Eun-bi and more will perform at the “2027 RBW Family Concert in Taipei” in Taiwan on Feb. 13, 2027.

Girl group Mamamoo’s Solar and Moonbyul; girl group Oh My Girl; and singer Kwon Eun-bi will share a stage next year for RBW’s first family concert in more than three years.

The “2027 RBW Family Concert in Taipei” will take place at the NTSU Arena, also known as the Linkou Arena, in Taoyuan near Taipei, Taiwan, on Feb. 13, 2027, the artists’ agency RBW said on Tuesday.

Solar and Moonbyul will headline the concert.

Kwon, a former IZ*ONE member who joined RBW in April, and Oh My Girl, under RBW’s subsidiary DSP Media, will perform some of their best hits, according to the agency.

Boy band Onewe, girl group Young Possee and K-pop act XLOV will also take the stage.

RBW’s last family concert, “RBW 2023 Summer Festival Over the Rainbow,” took place in both Seoul and Tokyo in 2023.

“The concert, which will take place on the eve of Valentine’s Day […] aims to use music to share a message of hope and positivity with fans around the world,” RBW said.

Tickets for the concert will go on sale on the Taiwanese ticketing platform Kham on Thursday.





BY CHO YONG-JUN [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]