The split follows infidelity allegations that Yang's agency called false, saying it filed complaints against the accuser for extortion, stalking and defamation.

Rapper Yang Hong-won and his wife, former model Won Hyun-ju, are divorcing about a month after their wedding.

"I'm carefully sharing this with those who have been curious about how I'm doing and have asked after me," Won wrote on her Instagram Story on Tuesday. "We have reached an amicable agreement, and the divorce process is nearly complete. Since this is a personal matter, I would be grateful for your generous understanding that it is difficult for me to share details.”

"I will continue to go about my daily life as usual and share updates from time to time," she added. "I sincerely thank everyone who asked after me with warm hearts."

Yang rose to fame after winning the first season of Mnet's survival hip-hop competition show "High School Rapper" (2017-21). He and Won welcomed a daughter in November 2024 and held their wedding on Oct. 18 this year.

Five days after the wedding, however, Yang became embroiled in allegations of infidelity. On Oct. 23, a social media user claimed in a post that Yang had gone to a motel with a woman other than his wife.

Yang's agency, AP Alchemy, issued an official statement in response. "The whistleblower's claims differ from the facts, and the materials released are the result of malicious editing," it said.

"The whistleblower threatened Yang Hong-won and the victim to extort money, and when that didn't work, made the disclosure based on false information," the agency said. "We have filed a complaint against the whistleblower on charges of extortion, violation of the Act on Punishment of Crime of Stalking and defamation by spreading false information."

The social media user later appeared on a YouTube channel on Oct. 29 and said they had raised the allegations because they felt hurt while trying to borrow money from Yang. The poster also apologized to Won.





BY JANG GU-SEUL [lee.jian@joongang.co.kr]