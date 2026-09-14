Public broadcaster MBC appoints subsidiary director as new president

The appointment was approved in a shareholder meeting, elevating the company man who began as a reporter in 1995.

Public broadcaster MBC said Monday that its shareholders confirmed the appointment of Lee Sung-joo, the managing director of the company's subsidiary iMBC, as its new president and chief executive.

Lee's nomination was approved at a shareholder meeting at MBC's headquarters in western Seoul.

He was nominated on Sunday by the board of directors at the Foundation for Broadcast Culture, MBC's largest shareholder, to replace the incumbent chief, Ahn Hyung-joon.

Ahn's three-year term originally ended in February but was extended until the recent nomination due to delays in the appointment process.

Lee began his journalism career as a reporter for MBC in 1995. He served as chair of the MBC unit of the National Union of Media Workers, director of the company's media planning bureau, and managing director of iMBC.





Yonhap







