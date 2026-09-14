Public broadcaster MBC appoints subsidiary director as new president

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Kim Soo-hyun prevails in Mido fee case
A final court ruling rejected the Swiss watch brand's demand that Kim Soo-hyun return roughly $430,000 in advertising fees.
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Jung Ho-yeon, Ryu Jun-yeol go Down Under in new Netflix thriller 'Outback'
Jung Ho-yeon and Ryu Jun-yeol will star in the Netflix's Australia-set mystery series adapted from popular webtoon “G'day” (2015-17).
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'Dangerous Liaisons' returns to Joseon in Netflix’s ‘The Scandal’ with Son Ye-jin, Nana’s deeper bond
Director Jung Ji-woo says the new series expands the women’s intertwined stories, adding fresh layers to the classic tale of desire and deceit.
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Korean thriller 'Mousetrap' takes top spot on Netflix's weekly non-English TV chart
The suspenseful drama about stolen identity drew 4.4 million views in its second week as three other Korean series also entered Netflix's weekly top 10.