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Twice's Jihyo says she'll make a 'wise decision' amid contract renewal speculation
Reports have surfaced that she may depart JYP Entertainment and start her own label.
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X versus Threads: Is Korea’s political divide deepening online?
As X is seemingly becoming the domain of the DP and the PPP appears to be gravitating toward Threads, experts warn that online discourse may harden into separate echo chambers.
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Keigo Higashino, Japanese mystery novelist, dies at 68
The bestselling Japanese mystery novelist, widely read in Korea, died of colorectal cancer while preparing a new book for publication.
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ILLIT to embark on Korea, Japan encore of its first tour
Following a sold-out first tour, ILLIT will return for encore concerts in Incheon in October and Chiba in December.