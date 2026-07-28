After a viral moment at his Summer Swag concert, Psy had P Nation collect the teenage fan’s contact information as she denied rumors she was already a trainee.

Singer Psy offered a teenage fan an on-the-spot shot at stardom after spotting her dancing at his “Summer Swag” concert this year.

A video of Kim Ra-hee dancing confidently to the music went viral after she was caught on camera at the concert.

Psy, impressed, turned to a member of his agency. "P Nation manager, go get her contact information," he said. "We'll be seeing each other again soon."

P Nation is the name of the K-pop agency established by Psy.

The manager did in fact collect her contact details after the show, according to reports.

Footage of the moment spread quickly across social media and online communities, racking up more than 12 million views. As the clip took off, rumors began circulating that Kim was already a trainee at the agency and that the entire scene had been staged.

Kim pushed back on the claims on Monday. “I’m not a trainee,” she wrote on social media. “Thank you for your kind support.”

Kim, born in 2012, currently attends a dance academy with hopes to become a K-pop idol. She has not signed with an agency or begun formal training.

Psy first staged his water-themed “Summer Swag” concert in 2011. This year’s tour opened in Uijeongbu, Gyeonggi, on June 27 and continues through Aug. 23, with 14 shows across nine cities: Uijeongbu, Daegu, Incheon, Gwacheon, Wonju, Suwon, Gwangju, Busan and Daejeon.





BY SHIN HYE-YEON [kim.hayoon1@joongang.co.kr]