Actor Go Kyung-pyo speaks to reporters as he arrives at Seoul Mapo Police Station in western Seoul on Nov. 23 for questioning. YONHAP

Police summoned Ko, best known for the hit series “Reply 1988” (2015-16), for questioning after he allegedly crashed into a cleaning vehicle while drunk driving in Seoul on Nov. 14.

Actor Ko Kyung-pyo, accused of driving drunk and crashing into a cleaning truck, appeared for police questioning on Monday and apologized, nine days after the crash.

“I remember drinking a lot,” Ko said when asked how much he had drunk that night. The actor appeared at the Seoul Mapo Police Station in western Seoul for questioning at around 6:53 p.m.

Ko best known for the hit series “Reply 1988” (2015-16), allegedly crashed into a cleaning vehicle while drunk driving in Seoul in the early hours of Nov. 14. He has since issued a public apology and withdrawn from public appearances.

“I have received so much love from all the people and what I did was truly irresponsible,” Ko told reporters. “All I can say is that I am sorry.”

Ko’s blood alcohol level was 0.15 percent, above the 0.08 percent threshold for license revocation, according to reports.

“There is nothing in particular for me to explain,” Ko said when asked what he would clarify during questioning. “I plan to talk about the wrong I committed.”

The actor did not call a designated driver before getting behind the wheel. “I will explain that during questioning,” Ko told the press.

“I met the worker in person and apologized,” Ko said of the injured sanitation worker. “The worker was worried about me instead, which made me want to apologize all over again.”





BY CHO YONG-JUN, YONHAP [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]