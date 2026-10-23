Paul Kim eyes global audience with first U.S. single 'Love Me Hard'

Compiled images of Paul Kim's first U.S. single “Love Me Hard” WHYES ENTERTAINMENT

The ballad singer releases his first U.S. single, an all-English song about pursuing love wholeheartedly.

Singer Paul Kim will release his first U.S. single "Love Me Hard" worldwide on Friday.

The singer wrote the entire lyrics in English to help global listeners understand his emotions and message vividly, according to his agency, Whyes Entertainment. The song was first unveiled at an earlier Los Angeles festival.

The track conveys an aspiration to pursue love truthfully and wholeheartedly — whatever whether that love is for a dream, an ambition or a person.

“I want to share my feelings with more people,” the singer said ahead of preparing the single.

The upcoming release comes as part of the singer's efforts to expand his fan base beyond Asia.

Having debuted in 2014, Paul Kim is known for ballads, including "Can’t Get Over You" (2024) from the drama "Queen of Tears" (2024) and "Every day, Every Moment" (2024) from "Should We Kiss First" (2018).

The singer released his first Japanese single, "Me After You,” and held a showcase event in Tokyo in August 2025. The Japanese single is based on a Korean original released in 2018.





BY LEE SOO-JUNG [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]