Park Woo-jin to release second EP 'Solstice' on Oct. 13 

Park Woo-jin poses for the camera during a press conference on March 31. NEWS1

The AB6IX and former Wanna One member's latest solo effort will be his first project under new agency Para Music.

Singer Park Woo-jin, best known as a member of boy band AB6IX and Wanna One, will release his second solo EP “Solstice” on Oct. 13.

The upcoming EP will be Park's first solo release in about a year and five months, and his first since joining his new agency, Para Music.

The album release was first announced by Para Music on Monday alongside a promotional schedule posted on the singer's official social media accounts.

A promotional schedule for singer Park Woo-jin's upcoming second EP “Solstice” PARA MUSIC

Concept photos will be released on Wednesday and Thursday, followed by the album's tracklist on Friday.

The EP will be released on music streaming platforms at 6 p.m. on Oct. 13 and a showcase will take place at 8 p.m. on the same day.

Park debuted as a member of project boy band Wanna One in 2017 after placing sixth on Mnet's boy band audition program “Produce 101 Season 2" (2017). The performer later joined AB6IX in 2019 as a rapper and dancer.

Park then made his solo debut with his EP “Own” in 2023, and released the single “Cool & Hot” in 2025.





BY CHO YONG-JUN [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]