Park Woo-jin to release second EP 'Solstice' on Oct. 13 

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Big Bang continues 20th anniversary tour with London stadium show
The group ran through a set of career-spanning hits during its first concert in the British capital since 2012.
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Singer Yuju to release EP 'file. 07' in October
The upcoming album comes approximately one year after her last EP, "In Bloom," released in August last year.
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BTS Dalmajung pop-up brings Joseon folk art and symbols to HYBE headquarters
The Seoul pop-up showcases 13 BTS merchandise items inspired by munjado paintings and the band's latest album, "Arirang."
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Blackpink's Jennie named brand ambassador for Lotte Department Store
The singer is Lotte Department Store's first brand ambassador in about a decade.