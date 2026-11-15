Park Jin-young again pushes back against cult allegations surrounding his Bible study group

Singer Park Jin-young speaks during a YouTube video uploaded to the Firstfruits YouTube channel on Nov. 14. SCREEN CAPTURE

JYP Entertainment founder and singer Park Jin-young again denied accusations that Firstfruits, a religious group that grew out of his Bible study, is a cult or heretical organization, calling such claims "persecution."

JYP Entertainment founder and singer Park Jin-young once again expressed his frustration over allegations that Firstfruits, a religious group that grew out of his Bible study, is a cult or heretical organization.

He made the remarks in a video uploaded to the Firstfruits YouTube channel on Saturday.

“Even if you work hard to convert those around you [to Christianity], you’re lucky if you succeed with one out of 10 people,” Park explained. “No matter how hard you try, the other nine won’t respond.”

“And [their negative reactions] don’t end there. Those [nine] people end up stabbing you […] behind your back,” he continued. “It hurts so much when you hear people say, ‘He must have fallen into some cult. He’s acting strange.’”

However, Park said that such “persecution” has allowed his “bad desires to fade.”

“All the negative thoughts that come from within simply disappear,” he said. “This is something that I can confidently attest to.”

Park also described how these experiences have affected his outlook on life.

“When this kind of persecution continues, your outer self moves toward death, but your inner soul thrives,” he said. “When I hear [these] accusations, I think to myself, ‘Wait and see. I’ll prove myself through the way that I live.’ I don’t find myself thinking, ‘Oh, well, I’ll go out drinking or partying.’”

Firstfruits holds worship services and gatherings in eight locations in Korea and abroad, including Seoul, Busan and Los Angeles. Park, a preacher for the group, has said that Wesleyan Methodism and independent Baptist traditions in the United States have influenced Firstfruits’ teachings.

He previously denied allegations that the group is a cult or a heretical organization in another video uploaded to Firstfruits’ YouTube channel on Nov. 3.

The Presbyterian Church of Korea is reviewing the group’s teachings to determine whether they are heretical, following a request from its Busan presbytery. The church is expected to present the findings at the denomination’s general assembly in September 2027.





BY KIM EUN-BIN [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]