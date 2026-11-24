Actor Park Ji-hyun arrives at the 54th International Emmy Awards at the New York Hilton Midtown in New York on Nov. 23. AP/YONHAP

Park Ji-hyun, the first Korean woman ever nominated for an International Emmy in acting, lost Best Performance by an Actress to Belgian actor Mona Mina Leon.

Actor Park Ji-hyun, the star of the K-drama “You and Everything Else” (2025) and the first Korean woman ever nominated for an International Emmy in acting, went home empty-handed.

Park arrived on the red carpet of the 54th International Emmy Awards at the New York Hilton Midtown in New York on Monday, sporting a neat bob, an off-the-shoulder black gown and a statement necklace.

“This is truly amazing. It feels like I’m dreaming right now,” she said regarding her nomination during a red carpet interview. “I’m a little nervous, but I don’t have any expectations about the award.”

Park was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress for the Netflix show “You and Everything Else,” written by Song Hye-jin and directed by Jo Yeong-min. The series follows the complicated friendship between Eun-jung, played by Kim Go-eun, and Sang-yeon, played by Park, from their teenage years to their 40s. It also tackles the heavy subject of assisted suicide.

Other nominees for the category included Mona Mina Leon for the Belgian drama “Holy Sh!t” (2025), Bárbara Mori for the Mexican series “Lucca’s World” (2025) and Sheridan Smith for the British series “I Fought the Law” (2025).

Leon ultimately received the Emmy.

Korea also did not win in the TV Movie/Mini-Series category, for which Disney+ original medical thriller “Hyper Knife” (2025) was also nominated. Both lost to the British production “Prisoner 951” (2025).

The International Emmy Awards were established in 1973 to recognize outstanding programs from countries outside the United States and introduce them to U.S. audiences. Along with Canada’s Banff World Media Festival and Monaco’s Monte-Carlo Television Festival, the International Emmys are considered one of the world’s three major television awards.

The International Emmy Awards are separate from the Primetime Emmy Awards, known as the Oscars of television.

In 2022, the romance series “The King’s Affection” (2021) became the first Korean drama to win an International Emmy.

Park debuted in the MBC drama series “The King in Love” (2017). Alongside her role in “You and Everything Else,” she is best known for starring in the horror movie “Gonjiam: Haunted Asylum” (2018) and the fantasy drama series “Reborn Rich” (2022).





BY CHO MUN-GYU [lee.jian@joongang.co.kr]