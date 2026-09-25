Park Ji-hyun becomes first Korean actress nominated for International Emmy

Actor Park Ji-hyun poses for a photo during the Blue Dragon Awards red carpet event held at a hotel in Incheon on July 31. YONHAP

Park Ji-hyun is the first Korean female actor nominated for an International Emmy, recognized for Netflix's “You and Everything Else” (2025). Disney+'s “Hyper Knife” (2025) also earned a nomination.

Actor Park Ji-hyun became the first Korean female actor to earn an International Emmy nomination for Best Performance by an Actress, receiving the nod for her role in the Netflix series “You and Everything Else” (2025).

The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced the nominees for the 54th International Emmy Awards on Wednesday, with Park among four contenders in the acting category.

Park will compete against Mona Mina Leon of Belgium's “Holy Sh!t” (2025), Barbara Mori of Mexico's “Lucca's World” (2025) and Sheridan Smith of the United Kingdom's “I Fought the Law” (2025),

Released in September last year, “You and Everything Else” follows the complicated relationship between two longtime friends, Eun-jung, played by Kim Go-eun, and Sang-yeon, played by Park, from their teenage years through their 40s. The series tackles the weighty subject of assisted dying as the pair navigate decades of conflict in their relationship.

Another Korean production, Disney+ series “Hyper Knife” (2025), starring Park Eun-bin and Sul Kyung-gu, was nominated in the TV Movie/Mini-Series category.

“Hyper Knife” will compete against Spain's “The Anatomy of a Moment” (2025), Brazil's “Oxygen Masks Will (Not) Drop Automatically” (2025) and the United Kingdom's “Prisoner 951” (2025).

The winners will be announced at the International Emmy Awards ceremony in New York on Nov. 23.

Established in 1973, the International Emmy Awards recognize television programs produced outside the United States and aim to introduce outstanding international productions to U.S. audiences.

The awards are considered one of the world's three major television awards alongside Canada’s Banff World Media Festival and Monaco’s Monte-Carlo Television Festival. They are separate from the Primetime Emmy Awards, often described as the Academy Awards of the television industry.

Historical romance “The King's Affection” (2021) became the first Korean drama to win an International Emmy in 2022.





BY JUNG SI-NAE [lim.jeongwon@joongang.co.kr]