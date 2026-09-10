Park Hae-il steps into 1970s newsroom in Korean thriller 'The Assassin(s)'

The actor says curiosity drew him to play a veteran journalist in "The Assassin(s)," a thriller revisiting the 1974 attempt on President Park Chung Hee's life.

For Park Hae-il, curiosity was what led him to accept roles as an archer in the historical Korean action film “War of the Arrows” (2011) and as a detective in the Cannes-winning romance thriller “Decision to Leave” (2022).

Park said the same sense of inquisitiveness led him to take on the role of veteran journalist Jae-hwan in the upcoming Korean mystery thriller “The Assassin(s)” that follows the 1974 assassination attempt against then President Park Chung Hee.

“When I was offered the role of a journalist, it made me realize I have met so many reporters in my career of over 20 years but had not yet played a full-fledged role as a journalist, despite having so much reference,” the actor told reporters in a group media interview held in Seoul ahead of the film's release on Sept. 23.

The fact that the film is the first work by director Hur Jin-ho set in the 1970s also intrigued the actor, making him wonder why the shocking incident had not yet been made into a film despite a series of films shedding light on the political turmoil of the 1980s.

“Hur dealt with the late period of Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910) in 'The Last Princess' (2016) as well as other times in the era. He also portrayed the daily lives of the 1980s and 1990s but the 1970s was a first for him and myself as well,” the actor said.

Given that the film delves into one of the most sensitive events in modern Korean history, Park said he continuously discussed with Hur and other members of the production crew to make sure that they were on the right track in reenacting the mood of the 1970s.

Still, rather than digging into historical references documenting the era, Park said he opted to be informed of the basic information of key events and rather immerse himself in the creative side to build his character.

“The initial challenge was to make sure that the audience will feel the journalists and their newsroom as being natural. Thinking what would be natural was [important] as that will help people enter the narrative,” he said.

A still from the mystery thriller film “The Assassin(s)” HIVE MEDIA CORP

Park, whose appearance in “The Assassin(s)” marks his second collaboration with Hur following “The Last Princess,” thanked the director, touting him as someone who has great passion for producing but creates a gentle atmosphere for actors and crew members.

He also expressed gratitude toward his colleagues Yoo Hae-jin who appears as police detective Cheol-gu and Lee Min-ho who plays rookie reporter Young-il.

“This is a film that runs to the end at a very fast pace once it begins. Yoo really knew how to sustain that tempo throughout the film and I learned so much,” he said, while adding Lee created a masculine yet charming character that carries the aura of the late legendary actor Shin Seong-il.

With the film set for release in less than two weeks, Park said he is eager to hear what the audience will say.

“The film does not to aim to give a specific message. It is more of a film that poses a question. I hope that the audience will take home that feeling when the ending credits roll.”





Yonhap