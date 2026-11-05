Park Bo-gum named Gucci global brand ambassador

Actor Park Bo-gum, who has been named the global brand ambassador for Italian luxury fashion house Gucci GUCCI

The actor will join Gucci events and projects as the Italian luxury house begins a new creative chapter under Demna Gvasalia.

Actor Park Bo-gum has been named the global brand ambassador for Italian luxury fashion house Gucci.

Park's boldness to take on new roles and his ability to deliver nuanced yet powerful performances align with Gucci's vision and values, the brand said in announcing his appointment Thursday.

“I'm delighted to be part of writing a new chapter in Gucci's century-long legacy,” Park said in a press release. “I look forward to gaining a deeper understanding of the style language Demna will bring to Gucci and embarking on a journey to build on it with a fresh aesthetic.”

Demna Gvasalia is Gucci's creative director and has served in the role since 2025.

As the global brand ambassador, Park will participate in various events and projects organized by the luxury fashion house, Gucci said.

Park debuted in the 2011 thriller film “Blind” and rose to stardom through the tvN drama “Reply 1988" (2015-16). He has since starred in hit projects, including the period romance “Love in the Moonlight” (2016) and Netflix series “When Life Gives You Tangerines” (2025).





BY KIM JI-YE [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]