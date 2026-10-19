Oscar winner Youn Yuh-jung celebrates 80 years of life with friends at home

The Oscar-winning actor celebrated her 80th year with an intimate home gathering featuring food, music and warm conversation.

Oscar-winning actor Youn Yuh-jung celebrated turning 80 with a small gathering of friends and acquaintances at her home.

Photos of Youn's intimate celebration were uploaded to social media Saturday by Jeong Jae-seung, a brain science professor at KAIST. "A small celebration of Youn Yuh-jung's 80 years of life at her home, just among friends," he wrote.

"Delicious food, a fantastic celebratory guitar performance by Kim Soo-chul and a meaningful painting as a gift from [artist] Chung Hyun," Jeong wrote.

Jeong noted that the occasion was filled with “plenty of laughter and warm, lighthearted conversation."

The photos show Youn in casual clothes, seated at a dining table as she smiles and chats with her guests.

Social media users offered their congratulations, with comments such as "She looks so happy" and "Wishing her good health."

Youn, born on June 19, 1947, turned 80 this year under Korea's traditional age-counting system.

She became the first Asian actor to win an Academy Award for acting when she won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in "Minari" (2020) in 2021.





BY SHIN HYE-YEON [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]