One move was enough: Ateez's San has the algorithm in a chokehold

San, center, of boy band Ateez in the official music video of the band's latest track "Bad" SCREEN CAPTURE

A split-second dance move in Ateez’s “Bad” spread far beyond the fandom, drawing millions of views and boosting the group’s profile in Korea.

Just a few seconds were enough for Ateez member San to capture the internet's attention.

After the music video for Ateez's latest title track, "Bad," from its 14th EP, "Golden Hour: Part.5," was released on June 26, one particular moment quickly escaped the confines of fandom: A close-up shot of San sharply popping his chest as part of the choreography began circulating across X, TikTok, Instagram Reels and YouTube Shorts, racking up millions of views through reposts, edits and reaction videos.

Within days, San had become one of K-pop's latest viral stars.

What’s making it so viral?

The most obvious reason is that the song itself resonated with listeners. The official music video has accumulated nearly 30 million views on YouTube, while the EP topped the Billboard 200. The choreography, particularly San's standout moment, further fueled the song's popularity.

"This is the first time in years I've watched a music video entirely on my own will," a YouTube comment under the music video said. It had received more than 34,000 likes as of Monday.

San, center, of boy band Ateez performs "Bad" at SBS's "Inkigayo" (2000-) on June 28. SCREEN CAPTURE

The moment quickly became the video's most replayed section on YouTube, highlighting just how many viewers returned to watch those few seconds again.

But choreography alone rarely creates a viral phenomenon.

San's athletic physique, precise movements and confident stage presence certainly attracted attention. Yet what appears to have made the clip stand out was its ability to reach viewers well beyond Ateez's established fan base, Atiny.

Unlike many K-pop performance clips that remain largely within fan communities, San's clip began appearing on the feeds of users with little or no prior interest in the band, generating reaction videos from dancers and casual social media users alike.

Kiwoom Heroes' Son Him-chan performs the choreography from Ateez's lead track "Bad" from the band's 14th EP, "Golden Hour: Part.5," during the 2026 KBO Futures League All-Star Game between the Northern and Southern leagues at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Songpa District, southern Seoul, on July 10. NEWS1

Even men couldn't look away

The viral response was notable because it captured even male audiences.

One highly liked comment under an individual fancam of San's performance on SBS' "Inkigayo" (2000-) on June 28 said, "I'm watching this behind my wife's back."

Another replied, "I'm a straight guy, but this is making me question myself. I haven't felt this way since Jungkook's 'Standing Next to You' (2023)."

The comments suggested that the clip had reached far beyond the band's core fan base and become a broader internet phenomenon.

Proving so, San's viral choreography has even made its way beyond the entertainment world.

Kiwoom Heroes' Son Him-chan recreated San's now-iconic move from Ateez's "Bad" during the 2026 KBO Futures League All-Star Game at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in southern Seoul on July 10.

Boy band Ateez KQ ENTERTAINMENT

The new K-pop sensation?

Ateez has spent years building one of K-pop's strongest international followings, but solidifying a domestic fandom has been a longtime goal.

Having debuted in 2018, the eight-member band has consistently found greater commercial success overseas than at home, mainly due to its strong-beat music style, which is preferred by international audiences.

The band has repeatedly charted on Billboard and established itself as a major touring act in North America and Europe, but domestic public recognition has often lagged behind its global reputation. But still, its members were aware of the imbalance in their popularity at home and abroad.

"We're deeply grateful for all the love and support we've received, both in Korea and around the world," the band said in 2022. "That support gives us an even greater sense of responsibility, and we want to become an even better band. We also hope to expand our recognition in Korea and continue to grow as artists."

That imbalance may now be beginning to shift as the band appears to be gaining the domestic recognition it has long sought. As "Bad" and San's performance continue to circulate online, more Korean internet users who were previously unfamiliar with the band appear to be discovering Ateez for the first time.

"I've never seen this many Korean comments under an Ateez fancam before," one user wrote.





BY KIM JI-YE [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]