Oh My Girl’s YooA joins Ringcoms to expand acting career

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Facing the music? HYBE Chairman Bang referred to prosecutors over 263.1 billion won in gains.
Police referred Bang Si-hyuk and four others to prosecutors over allegations they misled investors ahead of HYBE's 2020 listing, allowing them to pocket $193.4 million in profits.
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Riize donates 100 million won ahead of third anniversary
Boy band Riize donated 100 million won ($73,600) to Samsung Medical Center in the name of its fan club, Briize, to support children and teens needing treatment.
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Boy band NCT 127's concert to be screened live at 1,030 cinemas worldwide
As part of its fifth concert tour, titled "Neo City: Seoul - The Redline," NCT 127 will perform in Seoul on Sept. 18, 19 and 20.
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Assembly cautions JYP founder over personal activities during U.S. trip
Lawmakers urged clearer separation of official and private schedules after Park Jin-young extended a state-funded U.S. visit for personal business.