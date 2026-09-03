Oh My Girl’s YooA joins Ringcoms to expand acting career

Actor and member of girl group Oh My Girl YooA RINGCOMS

The singer and actor has signed with Ringcoms and plans to pursue music and acting projects.

Actor and member of girl group Oh My Girl, YooA, signed an exclusive contract with management agency Ringcoms as she expands further into acting.

"YooA built a distinct identity through her work with Oh My Girl and as a solo artist," YooA's new agency, Ringcoms, said in a press release Wednesday.

"We will actively support her so she can fully showcase her abilities and appeal through a variety of projects and activities."

YooA plans to pursue both her music and acting career, according to Ringcoms.

YooA debuted as a member of girl group Oh My Girl in 2015 under WM Entertainment, best known for its songs "Cupid" (2015), "Closer" (2015), "A-ing" (2016), "Secret Garden" (2018) and "Nonstop" (2020).

She also made her solo debut with EP "Bon Voyage" (2020) and released "Selfish" in 2022.

The singer also began her acting career with a role in the crime film "Project Y" that was released in Jan. 21 in Korea. The film stars Han So-hee, Jun Jong-seo and Kim Shin-rock.

Agency Ringcoms is home to actors Cho Han-gyul, Gong Do-yu and Choi Seo-eun.





BY CHO YONG-JUN [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]